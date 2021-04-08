ODNR employee dies after accident during controlled burn

OHIO (WJW) — A member of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry died after a controlled burn last month.

According to a post on the division’s Facebook page, Selinde Roosenburg, 20, died March 23 following a UTV accident during a prescribed fire at Richland Furnace State Forest.

Roosenburg was with the Zaleski State Forest team for a little over a year but “made an impression on everyone she met,” the post states.

She was a student at The Ohio State University and was granted acceptance into the fire science program at Idaho State University. She wanted to pursue a career in wildland fire and forestry.