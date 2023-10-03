COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office has identified the young boy who died Sunday in a hunting accident in southern Columbiana County.

The coroner’s office confirmed that Ethan Barker, 12, died Sunday.

According to an ODNR spokesperson, it happened in the Highlandtown Wildlife Area, which is 10 miles northwest of Wellsville.

Details of what happened are not being released yet.

ODNR is calling it a “fatal hunting accident” and says that two young males, who were brothers, were hunting when it happened.