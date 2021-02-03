ODJFS reports at least $330 million lost through fraudulent unemployment claims

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reports it paid at least $330 million in fraudulently filed unemployment claims, but the total cost to taxpayers is likely far higher.

ODJFS spokesperson Thomas Betti said the figure, reported to the U.S. Department of Labor Wednesday, stems from 56,000 fraudulent overpayments the state agency identified in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the month of December.

However, Betti said the agency flagged a staggering 796,000 PUA claims filed last year for potential fraud. It continues to receive reports of identity theft from tens of thousands of Ohioans who are now receiving 1099-G tax forms for unemployment claims fraudulently filed in their names.

Betti said approximately 100,000 additional fraudulent PUA claims in December were caught before money was paid, so those federal PUA funds were safeguarded.

From October to December 2020, the agency identified 2,200 fraudulent overpayments in the traditional unemployment program, totaling $2.3 million in fraud overpayments, according to the agency.

ODJFS said anyone receiving a 1099-G form who did not file for unemployment in 2020 should report identity theft online at unemployment.ohio.gov, allowing ODJFS to flag the case and issue a corrected tax form. It has also established an identity theft hotline for victims at 833-658-0394.

Ohio leaders have also released a guide with tips on how to protect your identity:

Betti said the PUA system, which opened unemployment to additional workers amid the pandemic, did not have the same checks and balances as traditional unemployment, in which employers are contacted for verification. He said the federal government added security to the system in the latest COVID-19 relief package passed in late December.

