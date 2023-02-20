*Attached video: Questions over health and safety mount in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Health is joining forces with the Columbiana County Health Department to bring a health assessment clinic to East Palestine residents starting this week.

The clinic will provide registered nurses, mental health specialists and a toxicologist to those with questions and concerns regarding the health impacts of the train derailment.

The clinic, with support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will open at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the First Church of Christ on West Martin Street. There will also be a mobile unit in the church parking lot to accommodate more appointments.

Hours for Feb. 21 – 25 are as follows:

Church assessment rooms

12 – 6 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

Mobile unit

12 – 6 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

Hours for Feb. 27 – March 4 are as follows:

Church assessment rooms

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday

Mobile unit

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

About 4,700 East Palestine residents learned late Friday, Feb. 3, that a train had derailed in the town causing a fire. In the subsequent hours and days, those in the area were asked to leave their homes as toxic chemicals roared into the sky and a controlled burn took place.

That included vinyl chloride and three other chemicals, which were not announced at first. See a full list of what the train cars were carrying.

Although Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials say it’s fine to come back to their homes, and Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw promises his train company is going to make it right, many are still concerned about the long-term effects of the derailment on the community, health-wise and monetarily-wise.

Community members can start scheduling appointments at 8 a.m. Monday. by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.