ODH officially makes changes to health orders regarding mass gatherings, lifting 300-person limitation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced new coronavirus-related health orders Tuesday. While the state has not soften its stance on mask-wearing, sporting events and gatherings will soon look different.

The first health order Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed today, involved an amendment to the limit and/or prohibition of mass gatherings.

Now, events and banquet centers no longer have to comply with the previously-issued 300-person limitation. However, all events, including weddings, funerals and proms, still must comply with other health orders (like masks, etc.).

The second health order that was amended was one providing mandatory requirements for sports gatherings and entertainment venues, which DeWine had already discussed last week during a press conference.

All indoor sports and entertainment venues can now have up to a fixed 25% seated capacity. All outdoor sports and entertainment venues must comply with a 30% seated capacity.

“This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded,” DeWine said last week.

Today, @OHdeptofhealth Director Stephanie McCloud signed two public health orders that both go into effect today.



— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 2, 2021

Both of these orders are effective immediately.