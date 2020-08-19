ODH director signs executive order allowing fall sports to resume with new requirements

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health director signed an executive order allowing all sports to resume this fall but with some new restrictions.

Under the order, anyone affiliated with the team, including spectators, venues and schools must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For example, they have to stay six feet apart when possible, routinely wash their hands and sanitize all high-touch surfaces. They are also not allowed to shake hands.

In addition, they have conduct daily symptom checks before games and practices. Face coverings are required when off the field or court. However, there are exceptions if they are under the age of 10, have a medical condition or a disability.

Teams should prioritize tickets to athletes’ families and household members. Those vulnerable to illness should take additional precautions.

School districts will be able to decide whether to postpone sports until Spring.

“These decisions are not made in a vacuum. We’re going back to school, there’s a risk. We’re playing sports, there’s a risk,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

