ODH director issues new orders for contact sports, COVID-19 testing now required

*Watch the report above on Bay Village students protesting the cancellation of fall sports at their high school. *

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The director of the Ohio Department of Health has issued new orders for contact sport competitions this fall.

Athletes and staff members must not exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 72 hours prior to competition or coming from outside the state, before arrival in Ohio.

They will also be tested for COVID-19 in advance and must show the results. If a competition lasts more than four days, a second test will be administered.

Athletes and staff must also have daily temperature checks and complete a daily COVID-19 questionnaire as long as the competition continues.

