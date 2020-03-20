LIVE: 169 coronavirus cases in Ohio; 1 virus-related death, ODH says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine and officials with the Ohio Department of Health are holding a news conference Friday afternoon to update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio now has 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 28 counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s latest report. Of those, 39 are hospitalized. Dr. Amy Acton said 69 are females and 100 are males. Patients range between the ages of 1 and 91, which the median age being 49. Onset dates are from Feb. 7 to March 18.

DeWine also confirmed that 76-year-old Mark Wagoner, Sr., of Lucas County, had passed away from the virus. Wagoner is the father of Lucas County Republican Party Chair Mark Wagoner. DeWine says his thoughts are with Wagoner’s family, friends and loved ones.

Governor DeWine is expected to talk more about daycares and childcare options during this crisis.

The Governor has already issued an executive order banning large gatherings and temporarily shut down schools, restaurants, bars and other non-essential public entities. He also delayed the state’s primary election to June 2.

The state’s unemployment applications have already increased to more than 100,000 applicants.

Earlier this week, DeWine also activated 300 members of the Ohio National Guard to package, transport and distribute food to needy communities.

Ohio also announced it is prioritizing the most at-risk individuals and limiting testing to those who need it most.

The Ohio Health Department says people with suspected symptoms should call their primary care provider first, but seek immediate help if symptoms are serious, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

FOX 8 Live Blog:

DeWine announced executive order going into effect at the close of business of Monday that impacts senior citizen centers. Senior citizen centers will close on Monday but will continue to their feeding programs. Other services that are provided by the centers, such as transportation, can and will be provided. This order also applies to senior daycare centers. Officials hope that seniors will be able to get services in a different setting.

“The sanctity of life, the protection of life is the most important obligation I have,” said DeWine.

Acton thanks all essential workers, healthcare professionals, first responders and those working in the emergency operating center.