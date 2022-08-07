(WJW) — After a mother’s social media post about her baby’s striking resemblance to Woody Harrelson went viral, the award-winning actor penned a sweet poem in response – it seems he agrees.

In tweet on August 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a side-by-side comparison of the lookalikes, even donning the same open-mouthed grin.

Hundreds of comments soon followed, including one on Instagram from the doppelganger himself, a poem at that.

“You’re an adorable child. Flattered to be compared. You have a wonderful smile. I just wish I had your hair.”

Mulvenna’s star struck response was tweeted the next day, “It’s not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem.”

The tweet that received hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets prompted many others to share side-by-side photos of their celebrity lookalike babies, some of them twinning with Harrelson.