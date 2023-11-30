*The above video shows a heavy snow squall in Rocky River Tuesday*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thursday’s weather is vastly different compared to our snowstorm two days ago when wind chills were 5 degrees while today’s high will be 50, but what does the forecast hold for Christmas?

Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol said no major cold snaps are expected for nearly the first three weeks of December, which starts Friday.

However, Sabol said Thursday, “The chances of a white Christmas are climbing with colder weather moving into Northeast Ohio days before Christmas.”

Historically, he said the odds of snow on the ground on Christmas Day for Cleveland are 30%.

Sabol did some research regarding Tuesday’s heavy Lake Effect snow.

“Going back 73 years to 1950, whenever we had two inches of snow or more in late November it all melted within just three days,” he said.

Speaking of Tuesday’s Lake Effect snowstorm, squalls put down impressive snowfall rates, and not just in the snowbelt.

Sabol confirmed an intense snowsquall burst and put down 2 inches of snow in only 30 minutes Tuesday morning!

Take a look at these doorbell images below in Rocky River Tuesday at 5:53 a.m.. There’s no snow, but only 30 minutes later…two inches of snow was seen!

Check out these two images below that show three inches of snow fell in just 1 hour and 26 minutes!

If you’re wishing for a white Christmas, keep in mind last year, when snow and blowing snow combined with wind chills of -35 degrees overnight into early Christmas Eve morning which closed many businesses.

So, maybe one of those Hallmark Christmas movie snows would be just right, as Fox 8’s Andre Bernier puts it “a cosmetic coating.”