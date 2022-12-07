REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville.

ODA issued a health alert for the company’s Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon because there were no antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.

Both spreads under a health alert were packaged in clear plastic containers, weighing between 4 and 8 ounces each.

ODA says people who purchased this product should not consume it.

Seville Spread is sold in the Medina County area.