OBJ believed to have torn ACL during Super Bowl, report says

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — More details were released about the injury that caused Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to leave the field with just under four minutes to play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Sources say OBJ is believed to have torn his ACL, according to a tweet from the NFL’s Ian Rapoport.

“Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury,” Rapoport said.

This means a long road to recovery for the former Cleveland Browns WR and free agent.

He is also expecting the arrival of his first child at any moment and told reporters he was “on stand-by” during the game in case girlfriend Lauren Wood went into labor, according to People.