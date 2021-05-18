Oberlin plans citywide power outage

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Oberlin has planned a power outage this coming Sunday, May 23.

The city says FirstEnergy has informed them that they have discovered a failed cross-arm brace on the 69,000-volt pole line between Quarry Road and Pyle Road, which supplies power to the whole city.

FirstEnergy will need to take these lines out of service from 8 a.m. until noon to make repairs, according to the city.

The city says emergency services will not be interrupted during the power outage.

Community members can receive alerts about the planned power outage through the city’s emergency alert system, WENS (Wireless Emergency Notification System) by registering here and clicking on the “Subscribe to the Alert System” button on the homepage, or by calling the Oberlin

Fire Department at 440-774-3211 to register over the phone.

Community members are also encouraged to follow the City of Oberlin on Facebook and Twitter (@CityofOberlin).

The city says the date and times of the repairs will be confirmed later this week.