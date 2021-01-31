Oberlin City Schools to start classes on Level 1 lockdown Monday after gun altercation in city

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — Out of an abundance of caution, Oberlin City Schools have announced they are starting school Monday morning at a Level 1 lockdown, which means that all outside doors are to be locked.

Today around 4 p.m., the Oberlin Police Department said there was an altercation that led to shots being fired on South Park Street. Officers were still, as of 9 p.m., reportedly looking for someone who was part of the shooting, and have ordered the crime area to be on lockdown.

The police continue to update the school district on the status of the lockdown.

Any parent who does not want their child to attend in-person class Monday, can have them participate in e-learning instead by letting a building administrator know. The same goes for the district’s Virtual Learning Center.