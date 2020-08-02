Oakwood Village police searching for 15-year-old girl who was reported missing

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Oakwood Village police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a report, Avaya Babbics, who also goes by the nickname Pluto, left her house on her bike around 11 a.m. Sunday. It’s unclear where she was going.

The teen is 5’6″, weighs 185 pounds, has long blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black t-shirt, and black shoes with a multi-color design. She’s also carrying a black and white satchel with clothes inside.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Oakwood Police Department at 440-232-1035.

