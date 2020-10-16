Oakwood Village police look for two missing 14-year-olds

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– Oakwood Village and Bedford police are asking for the public’s help locating two missing teens.

Laylani Stransky and Garrat Saunders were last seen at about 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said they believe the 14-year-olds were traveling south on Broadway on foot towards the cities of Macedonia and Twinsburg.

Laylani is 5 foot 6 and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was possibly wearing a silver or gray hoodie. Garrat has black and blond hair, and hazel eyes. He is 5 foot 8 and 110 pounds. Police said he was wearing a hoodie and sweatpants, and was carrying a guitar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakwood Village Police Department at 440-232-1313.

