NYC’s Twitter account takes a dig at Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The verified Twitter account of New York City came out of nowhere on Friday with an insult for Cleveland.

“A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland,” the tweet said.

The account, @nycgov, is the official New York City government Twitter, according to the bio.

Needless to say, it left Clevelanders a bit angry. The city of Sandusky weighed in with a gif of LeBron James looking confused. And the always-witty Northeast Ohio Sewer District account replied to its NYC counterparts.

@NYCWater i’d like to file a report — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) July 3, 2021

No word on what provoked the dig.