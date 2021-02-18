NYC waitress says she was fired over wanting to wait to get COVID-19 vaccine

For more on the vaccine in Ohio, watch below.

NEW YORK (WJW) — A waitress from New York City says she was fired after wanting to wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The New York Times reports Bonnie Jacobson, of Brooklyn, told her employer, Red Hook Tavern, that she wanted to wait on getting a vaccine until she learned how it affects her chances of getting pregnant.

After learning over the weekend her employer was requiring vaccinations, she said she asked for more time to look into the vaccine’s effects, the New York Times reports.

“I totally support the vaccine,” Jacobson told the New York Times. “If it wasn’t for this one thing, I would probably get it.”

She said she was then fired on Monday.

The owner of Red Hook Tavern would not comment on the specific situation. But the New York Times reports the business has revised its business policies on how workers can seek vaccination exemptions.

The company said in an email to the New York Times:

“Once New York state allowed restaurant workers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to put a plan in place to keep our team and guests safe. No one has faced these challenges before and we made a decision that we thought would best protect everyone. And, we now realize that we need to update our policy so it’s clear to our team how the process works and what we can do to support them.”

The New York Times reports that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidelines back in December that says companies can require workers to get vaccinated if employers provide “reasonable accomodations” to those with disabilities.