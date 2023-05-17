NEW YORK (WJW/AP) – The mayor of New York has some questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims that they were chased by paparazzi Tuesday night.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement Wednesday morning about “highly aggressive paparazzi” and a “near catastrophic car chase.”
“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and [Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland,] were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”
In a statement of its own, the NYPD told PEOPLE that officers had helped escort the couple but that no collisions or arrests took place. Harry and Meghan spent 15 minutes at the NYPD’s 19th Precinct before getting into a taxi which brought them safely to a destination on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
At an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he would be briefed later in the afternoon, but when questioned about the reported two-hour duration of the chase, said, “I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase.”
Adams said any car chase in New York City would be dangerous and “irresponsible.”
The cab driver, Sukhcharn Singh, told The Associated Press that he instantly recognized his passengers when they scooted in. “They were following us the whole time,” he said of the paparazzi, though he said he wouldn’t call it a chase.
No pictures or video of the incident have surfaced.
Meghan was honored with the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award Tuesday night at a fundraiser.