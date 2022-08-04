Several people were injured after an MTA bus crashed into a pole in the Bronx Thursday, officials said. (James Ford/PIX11)

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A New York bus driver is in serious condition Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest before crashing into a pole in the Bronx, officials said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority driver, 44, was operating the BX21 when she veered into an electrical pole near Boston and West Farms roads at approximately 8:26 a.m. The driver, who has a good driving record, was not speeding, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and a dozen passengers were treated for bumps and bruises.

The MTA said bus drivers undergo physicals every two years and check in with a supervisor daily about their health.