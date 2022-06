(WJW) – The National Weather Service Cleveland is alerting people to a swimming risk on Lake Erie Friday.

NWS says the risk will be high due to wind speeds and wave heights. NWS predicts life-threatening wave heights and rip currents. They recommend not getting in the water.

Waves are already several feet high, according to NWS, and will be getting higher throughout the day.

Wind gusts will increase over 20 mph, make the surf more dangerous later today.