DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed the presence of two tornadoes in Ohio during severe weather on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was confirmed in Tipp City in Miami County as well as near Christiansburg in Champaign County.

Survey teams reportedly surveyed the areas on Monday morning after a wave of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Miami Valley.

Damage from both was minimal, consisting mostly of trees being felled or limbs being brought down. In Tipp City, a barn had part of its roof sheared off.

Both tornadoes were classified as EF0, the lowest rank on the Enhanced Fujita Scale used to measure twisters’ relative strength.

The weather service estimated the Tipp City tornado’s winds reached a peak of 70 mph, while the Christiansburg tornado peaked at 75 mph.