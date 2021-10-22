NWS to determine how many tornadoes touched down in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service Cleveland will survey the damage Friday following a record number of tornado warnings in a single day in Northeast Ohio.

Surveys of areas among the 11 tornado warnings will determine how many confirmed tornados touched down.

Today @NWSCLE issued 11 #Tornado Warnings with our sneaky, tricky severe weather event. This was the most tornado warnings issued for a single day or event here at #NWS #CLE going back to 2005. 06/12/2013-06/13/20 severe weather event, we issued 10 tornado warnings.#OHwx pic.twitter.com/GMMjksHktZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 22, 2021

A home on Briar Court in Wickliffe was destroyed during the severe storms.

The roof was ripped off the house and landed a couple of streets over.

Wickliffe storm damage (WJW photo)

The family was not home when it happened.

A tree crashed on the home next door.

A tornado warning was not issued for that event.

In Stark County, there were photos of a likely tornado near North Canton.

There were power outages and damage reports across Northeast Ohio.

Friday, there are no weather warnings in effect.

FirstEnergy reports about 1,700 homes without power.

