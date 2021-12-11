NWS says tornado was on ground at least 250 miles, across 4 states

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

(WJW/AP) — The National Weather Service in Little Rock, Arkansas says Friday’s tornado tracked at least 250 miles across four states.

In a tweet, NWS said the tornado traveled through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that at least 70 people were feared dead throughout 10 counties in Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100.

“This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” Beshear said.

There is no word yet on what level the tornado has been classified, but images show the tornado was very destructive.





A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan)

Damage from a tornado at a feed store in Mayfield, Ky.,on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Martin Bolton (L) and shop owner Danny Wagner try to shut off a leaking gas meter after his automobile repair shop was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. Tornadoes ripped through half a dozen states overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving at least 50 people feared dead in a devastated city in Kentucky and around 100 trapped in a partially collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Photo by John Amis/Agence France Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

