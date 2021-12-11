NWS says tornado was on ground at least 250 miles, across 4 states

(WJW/AP) — The National Weather Service in Little Rock, Arkansas says Friday’s tornado tracked at least 250 miles across four states.
In a tweet, NWS said the tornado traveled through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that at least 70 people were feared dead throughout 10 counties in Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100.
“This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” Beshear said.
There is no word yet on what level the tornado has been classified, but images show the tornado was very destructive.
