NWS says EF-1 tornado touched down near Grafton

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down near Grafton during the wicked weather that struck Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours of Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says it looks to be an EF-1 tornado that touched down southeast of Grafton, near OH-83 and OH-57.

The NWS told FOX 8 the twister touched down first in Lorain County and then likely continued into Medina County. Surveyors are looking into whether it was one complete path or one twister with multiple touchdowns.

A survey of the area continues, and more information will be released soon.

