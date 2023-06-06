**The above video shows how drones are being used to fight brushfires in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — More brush fires and even a larger wildfire are possible Tuesday in Northeast Ohio according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS issued the special weather statement for an “elevated risk” for brush fires Tuesday.

This latest risk of brush fires comes only days after a larger wildfire destroyed 100 acres of woodland in rural Ashtabula County according to firefighters. That fire has been contained by firefighters.

According to FOX 8 Meteorologist Alexis Walters “With the combined lack of humidity around only 30 to 35 percent along with light and breezy northerly flow means that the dry conditions we have can spark fast-spreading fires.”