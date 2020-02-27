NWS releases snow totals for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The National Weather Service released 12-hour snowfall reports for several cities in Northeast Ohio following Wednesday night's round of winter weather.
A lake effect snow warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake Geauga and Ashtabula counties. (More on the weather alerts here)
Ashtabula County:
Cherry Valley Township 4.5 inches
Conneaut 2.5 inches
Ashtabula 1.2 inches
Cuyahoga County:
North Royalton 4.7. inches
Broadview Heights 3.8 inches
Cleveland 3 inches
Parma 3 inches
Strongsville 2.5 inches
Geauga County:
South Russell 5.8 inches
Middlefield 4 inches
Chardon 2.8 inches
Lake County:
Mentor 4 inches
Painesville 2 inches
Perry 1.5 inches
Lorain County:
Sheffield 3 inches
Elyria 2.4 inches
Medina County:
Brunswick 2.9 inches
Medina 1.8 inches
Portage County:
Garrettsville 3 inches
Summit County:
Boston Heights 2 inches
Tallmadge 1.5 inches
Cuyahoga Falls 1.2 inches