NWS releases snow totals for Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The National Weather Service released 12-hour snowfall reports for several cities in Northeast Ohio following Wednesday night's round of winter weather.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake Geauga and Ashtabula counties. (More on the weather alerts here)

Ashtabula County:

Cherry Valley Township 4.5 inches

Conneaut 2.5 inches

Ashtabula 1.2 inches

Cuyahoga County:

North Royalton 4.7. inches

Broadview Heights 3.8 inches

Cleveland 3 inches

Parma 3 inches

Strongsville 2.5 inches

Geauga County:

South Russell 5.8 inches

Middlefield 4 inches

Chardon 2.8 inches

Lake County:

Mentor 4 inches

Painesville 2 inches

Perry 1.5 inches

Lorain County:

Sheffield 3 inches

Elyria 2.4 inches

Medina County:

Brunswick 2.9 inches

Medina 1.8 inches

Portage County:

Garrettsville 3 inches

Summit County:

Boston Heights 2 inches

Tallmadge 1.5 inches

Cuyahoga Falls 1.2 inches