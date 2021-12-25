NWS issues Special Weather Alert for patchy, dense fog in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While Northeast Ohioans didn’t get the white Christmas they wanted, they did get some fog. Close enough.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Special Weather Alert due to the patchy, dense fog that’s settled around the area.
Visibilities may drop to near or below a 1/4 mile in spots and is expected to impact travel through Saturday afternoon.
If you plan to travel on Christmas Day, drive slowly, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.