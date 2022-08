CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a hazard statement for beaches along Lake Erie in Northeast Ohio for the high risk of rip currents.

The alert was issued for Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie and Lorain counties from 8 p.m. Tuesday through late Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service advises swimmers to stay out of the water because currents can carry them away from the shore.

