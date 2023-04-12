[Watch previous coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service station in Cleveland is once again warning of an elevated fire risk across Northern Ohio on Wednesday.

Conditions across Northern Ohio Wednesday are expected to be dry and breezy, according to the statement.

The “greatest concern” is along the shore of Lake Erie, where a dry airmass coupled with southwest wind gusts getting as high as 30 mph — with the highest gusts near the lakeshore — means brush fires could spread more easily, the weather service tweeted Wednesday.

All of Pennsylvania is under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches,” reads the alert. “If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.”

The region’s fire risk was elevated Tuesday as well.

Firefighters in Chardon, one of the Ohio cities included in Tuesday’s fire alert, worked to contain a wildfire along Pearl Road in Hambden Township. Just before noon Tuesday, the department reported an “out of control” wildfire in the woods about 200 yards from a building.

Calls for mutual aid were later canceled after the fire was brought under control, the department tweeted moments later.