NWS declares Tennessee tornado at least EF-3; Death toll rises to 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — The National Weather Service says the tornado that traveled through Nashville was at least an EF-3, with at least one area experiencing a tornado with an EF-2 rating.

NWS teams were out Tuesday surveying damage from the storms that ripped through the Nashville area Monday night.

Survey results so far say that Mount Juliet in Wilson County experienced at least EF-3 damage with approximately 155-160 mph peak winds.

Donelson in Davidson County also experienced at least EF-3 damage with 160-165 mph peak winds.

Germantown/North Nashville experienced an EF-2 storm with 125 mph peak winds. NWS officials say the EF-2 tornado had a damage path of nearly 1 mile wide, destroying several homes.

East Nashville/Five Points experienced EF-3 damage and 136-140 mph winds.

The NWS says this report just covers damage observed in the aforementioned neighborhoods and it might possibly be the result of the same tornado.

NWS teams will continue to survey other areas impacted by suspected tornadoes over the next few days. Results may be adjusted as new data is collected.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from devastating tornadoes in Tennessee has risen to 25.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the increase at a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he was accompanied by Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Rescuers searched through shattered neighborhoods for bodies Tuesday, less than a day after the tornadoes ripped across the capital city and other parts of the state as families slept.

