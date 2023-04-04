MADISON TWP., Richland Co., Ohio (WJW) — Officials with the National Weather Service say the cause of extensive damage in Richland County over the weekend was caused by winds that reached up to 80 miles per hour.

NWS officials have been in the area of Madison Township accessing damage to homes, trees, vehicles and city buildings since strong storms rolled through at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Residents there felt strongly a tornado passed through their neighborhood.

However, an official with NWS told Fox 8 Tuesday the cause of the damage was a microburst and straight-line winds. The damage occurred in a radius of less than two miles.

Thousands of Ohians were without power into early this week due to the weekend storms. As of Tuesday morning, only about 2,300 residents across Ohio were left without power, according to the FirstEnergy outage map.