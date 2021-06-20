NWS confirms tornado with winds reaching 115 mph near Ohio-Indiana border

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials say a tornado near the Ohio-Indiana border damaged houses and other structures but caused no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio says the EF-2 tornado touched down near Fort Recovery in Mercer County shortly after 4 p.m. Friday packing winds up to 115 mph.

Area residents posted pictures of the storm on their social media accounts.

@IndianaWxOnline @GregShoup tornado on the ground at Indiana-Ohio state line on Indiana Hwy 67 east of Bryant, IN pic.twitter.com/szbxkwpufN — Phil Suman (@PSuman5) June 18, 2021

The NWS says the tornado plowed along a 5.7-mile path that was about 200 yards wide at its maximum.

Forecasters said the tornado ripped roofs off several outbuildings at a lumber yard and struck multiple homes, ripping half the roof off one, destroying other outbuildings and attached garages and embedding projectiles into an exterior wall.