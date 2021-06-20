NWS confirms tornado with winds reaching 115 mph near Ohio-Indiana border

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials say a tornado near the Ohio-Indiana border damaged houses and other structures but caused no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio says the EF-2 tornado touched down near Fort Recovery in Mercer County shortly after 4 p.m. Friday packing winds up to 115 mph.

Area residents posted pictures of the storm on their social media accounts.

The NWS says the tornado plowed along a 5.7-mile path that was about 200 yards wide at its maximum.

Forecasters said the tornado ripped roofs off several outbuildings at a lumber yard and struck multiple homes, ripping half the roof off one, destroying other outbuildings and attached garages and embedding projectiles into an exterior wall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app