CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touchdown in Mahoning County during Sunday’s storms.

The Boardman tornado touched down at 5:44 p.m. and traveled 125 yards reaching wind speeds of 80 mph, according to a NWS tweet.

Lasting for less than one minute, video captured the tornado near Southern Park Mall. You can see it here.

The NWS reports the tornado touched down near York Avenue just east of Cleveland Avenue where it bent a telephone pole. It then hit the small strip mall and ripped an awning off the front of the building.

There were no reports of any injuries.