NWS confirms another tornado in last month’s storms; total up to 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A record number of tornado warnings in a single day were issued in Northeast Ohio after severe storms rolled into the area last month.

The National Weather Service says when a strong upper-level trough moved into the Great Lakes region on October 21 with a cold front moving east during the afternoon hours, it created a broken line of low-topped thunderstorms.

NWS confirmed these thunderstorms produced eight tornadoes across portions of northeast Ohio between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM that afternoon, consisting of four EF-1’s and four EF-0’s.

Here’s the list of all eight touchdowns:

  • Seville (EF0) — 80 mph winds; 0.29-mile path – 50 yards wide; 4:44 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
  • Jackson Township (EF1) – 110 mph winds; 2.96-mile path – 50 yards wide; 5:10 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
  • Hinkley (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 2.57-mile path – 50 yards wide; 4:36 p.m. – 4:42 p.m.
  • Wickliffe (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 0.17-mile path; 4:49 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
  • Hudson (EF0) – 80 mph winds; 0.78-mile path – 25 yards wide; 5:08 p.m. – 5:11 p.m.
  • Mecca (EF1) – 104 mph winds; 0.66-mile path – 50 yards wide; 6:15 p.m. – 6:18 p.m.
  • Johnston Township (EF0) – 80 mph winds; 0.08-mile path – 20 yards wide; 6:20 p.m. – 6:21 p.m.
  • Aurora (EF0) – 75 mph winds; 0.22-mile path – 25 yards wide; 5:21 p.m. – 5:21 p.m.

Found on the NWS website, here’s the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale that classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale (Courtesy of NWS)

Two NWS survey teams were on the ground to assess the damage after 11 tornado warnings were issued that day.

