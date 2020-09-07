NWS asks residents to stay home if possible due to flooding, heavy rain

OHIO — The National Weather Service in Cleveland is asking residents to stay home if possible after flooding and heavy rain Monday morning.

Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories were effect for several counties through 2 p.m. Monday. One to 2 inches of rain has fallen and an additional 2.5 inches are expected.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service stated: “We’ve received numerous reports of flooding in the Cleveland metro area. Stay home if possible and remember to avoid water-covered roadways if you need to travel today.”

Several cars became stranded after drivers attempted to travel on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where the street looked more like a raging river than a road.

Cars get stuck in flooding on MLK in Cleveland

Additionally, police and fire departments in several Northeast Ohio communities are warning residents to take caution if they have to drive or to stay home due to flooding.

