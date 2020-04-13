Nurse uses personal cell phone so man dying from COVID-19 could say goodbye to wife, daughter

DETROIT, Mich. (WJW/CNN) — One of the saddest things about COVID-19 is that it leaves patients to die alone.

But thanks to one nurse, a woman was able to say goodbye to her dying husband.

CNN reports Marini Smith recently lost her husband, Rayshone Smith, due to COVID-19. She hasn’t left her home since testing positive to the same virus.

“I didn’t want him to leave here alone, like I just feel like he was there for everybody and I felt like he was alone, like nobody was able to be there for him. I had to make an executive decision to keep myself and my daughter home. We don’t want to go to another funeral.”

In the last three weeks, Smith said she, her father and her brother have all tested positive.

People in the family started displaying flu-like symptoms, um, no idea was corona nothing like that just, hey I don’t feel so good. My husband his symptom was a high fever,” she said.

With strict social distancing rules in place, their trip to the hospital on March 16 was the last time she saw her husband.

“They was like you can’t be here, you can’t be here and they sent my daughter and I out,” she said. “We were sitting in a car asleep, waiting to hear from him he said baby they’re going to admit me.”

Their next conversation came after a last-minute gesture from a worried nurse.

“The nurse felt so bad for my daughter now she used her personal phone and FaceTime, which I thought was really, really nice. So she let us speak with them. And I just told him you know I asked was he scared he said yeah. My husband everybody know my husband. No, he’s not afraid of anything, but he was very, very scared,” said Smith.

Seven days after arriving at the hospital, he passed away.

“He went to hospital on a Monday, and he passed away on a Monday,” said Smith.

She was unable to attend his funeral.