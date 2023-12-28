(WJW) – Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is out indefinitely.

The NBA star is recovering from dog bites to his hand and face that happened on Christmas Day, the team announced Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Gordon needed 21 stitches to his face and right shooting hand.

The Nuggets said the incident happened with a family dog.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 22: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nuggets won 122-117.

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 25: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets is announced before taking on the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets announced in a statement that the 28-year-old Gordon “is in good condition” but there’s no timeline yet for his return.

“He’s hanging in there,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday. “Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need. We’re a family — wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron’s going through right now.

“We have his back. We love him. We’re here for him. So whenever he’s able to come back, we’re going to open our arms up and embrace him. I told all the guys to make sure they’re reaching out to him, to make sure he’s never feeling like he’s on an island.”

This season, Gordon, 28, is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 32 minutes per game.