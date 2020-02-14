NTSB releases preliminary report on crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

CALABASAS, Calif. (WJW) — On Friday the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released the preliminary accident report on last month’s helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

According to the report, a Sikrosky S76B helicopter crashed into hilly terrain near Calabasas, California around 9:25 a.m. PST on January 26.

The impact of the crash caused a brush fire, fatally injuring the pilot and eight passengers, as well as destroying the plane.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner previously identified the victims as Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13; Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50.

NTSB said in Friday’s report that the weather at Van Nuys airport, located about 14 miles northeast of the crash site, was reported as 1,100 feet overcast with 2 ½ miles visibility at the time of the crash.

The flight was operated under the provisions of 14 CFR Part 135 under visual flight rules from John Wayne Airport (KSNA) to Camarillo Airport (KCMA).

Officials say the helicopter was operated by Island Express Helicopters.

Click here to read the full aviation accident preliminary report.

