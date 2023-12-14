***Related video above: Tusky Valley holds first board meeting since deadly crash***

ETNA, Ohio (WJW) – The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday as it continues investigating the deadly Interstate 70 crash that killed three Tusky Valley band students and three adults last month.

According to the preliminary report, on the morning of Nov. 14, a semi-truck didn’t slow down on I-70 westbound in Licking County, ran over the Nissan Murano in front it and then crashed into the back of a charter bus carrying dozens of Tusky Valley school band members.

All three vehicles caught fire in the crash.

Three students on the bus were killed, including 18-year-old senior John Wyatt Mosely, 18-year-old senior Jeffery Worrell and 15-year-old sophomore Katelyn Owens. Other students were injured in the crash.

A teacher, 56-year-old Dave Kennat, and two chaperones, 39-year-old Kristy Gaynor and 45-year-old Shannon Wigfield, were also killed. They were riding in the Nissan.

On Monday, school officials held their first board of education meeting since the crash, saying their sincere thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of the victims’ families.

Previous reports say the semi driver, a 60-year-old man from Zanesville, tested negative for alcohol or drugs. He also told troopers he wasn’t distracted at the time of the crash.

There have been no charges related to the crash as of yet.

The NTSB expects its full investigation into the crash to take 12 to 18 months.