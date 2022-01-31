NTSB investigating ‘mass casualty’ crash that killed 9 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nine people were killed in a Las Vegas car crash Saturday, including a family of three adults and four kids traveling in a van.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said. “There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults.”

The driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light, causing the collision involving 15 people, police said. Some of the vehicles hit were pushed into a vacant lot at the intersection. Other vehicles involved included a Ford Fusion, a Chevy Malibu, and a Mercedes SUV.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger is among the dead. It is unknown if the driver was impaired.

One of two people taken to the hospital survived, but suffered serious injuries, Cuevas said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is launching a team to investigate this crash and will be on site Monday, NTSB said on Twitter.

“Our hearts ache for the families & loved ones of the nine people killed in this senseless act – Kathy & I will be keeping them in our hearts & prayers during this very difficult time,” Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with the families & loved ones of the nine people killed in this senseless and preventable tragedy,” Sen. Jacky Rosen said on Twitter. “I urge all drivers to please slow down and be aware of their surroundings. We all have a responsibility to be safe and cautious on the roads.”

A woman who launched a GoFundMe page Sunday wrote that several of her family members were hit and killed. The GoFundMe page had raised more than $7,000 by 5:15 p.m.

The intersection where the crash occurred at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street reopened early Sunday, following a 12-hour closure.

The crash happened less than 24 hours after a person was struck and killed by a pickup truck near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, which is less than 2 miles away.