EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — A train that derailed in East Palestine, spilling toxic chemicals, may have been caused by an overheating wheel bearing, according to federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board in a preliminary report released Tuesday, Feb. 14, cited surveillance footage of the train captured at a residence that indicates one of its wheel bearings was “in the final stage of overheat failure” moments before the derailment. That wheel bearing was on the car that “initiated the derailment,” according to the release.

Thirty-eight train cars derailed just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, sparking a fire that damaged another dozen cars, according to the report. Ten of those derailed cars were carrying hazardous material including vinyl chloride and three other chemicals that weren’t initially announced. Here’s a full list of what the train was carrying.

In surveillance footage taken about 45 minutes before the incident near the Salem business Butech Bliss, the undercarriage of the train can be seen glowing. Salem is about 20 miles northwest of East Palestine in Columbiana County.

The suspected overheated wheel bearing has been collected for examination at an NTSB laboratory. The railcar’s wheelset has also been collected. Investigators also expect to examine the tank cars once they have been decontaminated, according to the release.

The board continues to work with investigators from various state and federal entities to determine what caused the derailment and “evaluate the emergency response efforts,” reads the release.