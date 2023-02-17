[Watch footage in the player above showing what appears to be the undercarriage of the train glowing as it passes by a Salem, Ohio, business on Feb. 3. Video courtesy of Butech Bliss via Storyful.]

(WJW) — The train that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine first traveled through Cleveland, according to preliminary information released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

That train was traveling between Madison, Illinois, and Conway, Pennsylvania, NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris told FOX 8 on Friday.

“The train crew went on duty in Toledo and it went through Cleveland,” Gabris wrote.

Thirty-eight train cars derailed just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, sparking a fire that damaged another dozen cars, according to the NTSB’s preliminary report. Ten of those derailed cars were carrying hazardous material including vinyl chloride and three other chemicals that weren’t initially announced. Here’s a full list of what the train was carrying.

The derailment dumped toxic chemicals into waterways and led to an hours-long controlled burn on Feb. 6, during which a thick, black plume rose over the town.

The board in its initial report suggested it may have been caused by an overheating wheel bearing. The board cited surveillance footage of the train captured at a residence that indicates one of its wheel bearings was “in the final stage of overheat failure” moments before the derailment. That wheel bearing was on the car that “initiated the derailment,” according to the release.

In surveillance footage taken about 45 minutes before the incident near the Salem business Butech Bliss, the undercarriage of the train can be seen glowing. Salem is about 20 miles northwest of East Palestine in Columbiana County.

The board is now in the process of reviewing data from the train’s instruments to figure out exactly what happened, said Gabris.

“As part of our investigation, NTSB investigators and engineers will review all of the data and sync the different sources to develop a detailed sequence of events,” Gabris wrote.