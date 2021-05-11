NRA Mother’s Day tweet showing child with gun met with backlash on social media

(WJW) — The NRA is under fire after a Mother’s Day tweet in which a little girl is holding a gun.

The tweet shows the little girl with a woman, who is also holding a gun. It’s captioned: “Mama didn’t raise a victim.”

The Tweet itself says:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all NRA moms! On top of the millions of other jobs moms have, NRA moms fight for our right to self-defense, while also defending themselves, their families, and communities. We are forever grateful for these fierce women.”

The backlash was swift, with many responding with criticism to the tweet.

One of those people was Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, 14, was killed in the Parkland school shooting.

He wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the grieving moms. On top of millions of other jobs moms have, far to many have to take care of families destroyed by gun violence. Today, my wife started Mothers Day at the cemetery, visiting our daughter who was murdered in the Parkland shooting.”

Many responded by mentioning a birthday party shooting in Colorado, during which seven people were killed on Mother’s Day.

You created 6 more victims today at a birthday party in one of your favorite states Colorado. — Randy Flagg (@WalkinDude71) May 9, 2021

I wonder if any of these people were mothers.https://t.co/fXv5dEqExv — Philip Mask Walker (@philipwalker) May 9, 2021

The NRA has not commented on the tweet.