CLEVELAND (WJW) — Now that cannabis is legal in Ohio for adults 21 and older, the city of Cleveland will no longer be screening some job applicants for cannabis use — something that has “previously hindered hiring efforts.”

Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced the “modernization” of the city’s drug and alcohol testing policy in a Thursday news release.

“The criminalization of marijuana in our state and the punitive effects it has had on education, housing and employment opportunities have lasted far too long, but will eventually be a thing of the past — thanks to Ohioans who made their voices heard loud and clear last month when they voted to approve Issue 2,” Mayor Bibb is quoted in the release. “We are proud to continue leading the way by rolling out these updates, which builds on our prior marijuana reform efforts and other initiatives aimed at improving our HR policies.”

Issue 2, a citizen-initiated statute that took effect on Thursday, Dec. 7, made non-medical cannabis legal for adults to use, but it didn’t prohibit employers from rejecting applicants or firing employees for failing drug screens.

The city will still screen applicants for jobs within the Department of Public Safety — including police officers, firefighters and EMS workers — the Department of Port Control, and the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as any job that requires a commercial driver’s license or operating heavy equipment, machines or mechanical tools, according to the release. Marijuana screening may also be required for some jobs may also be required by federal or state laws or collective bargaining agreements.

“We are constantly evaluating our policies to ensure they align with the needs and desires of both our current and prospective employees,” city Director of Human Resources Matt Cole is quoted in the release. “Pre-employment screening can often times create obstacles in filling open positions by preventing otherwise qualified candidates from even applying. These policy updates are more cost-effective and will ultimately help us widen the applicant pool for several city positions.”

Similar updates to pre-hire drug screening policies are in place in Baltimore, Washington, Nevada and Montana, according to the release.

Drug and alcohol testing for the city’s current employees is “largely unchanged,” reads the release. Employees can’t use or distribute illegal drugs at work sites. Employees also cannot be impaired at work — including by alcohol and marijuana. Punishments range from a city employee treatment program to termination.

“Maintaining a drug-free workplace is needed for obvious reasons, but it’s also important for us to be cognizant of the fact that the state is still finalizing regulation, taxation and licensing terms and processes,” Law Director Mark Griffin is quoted in the release. “We will be keeping a keen eye on how things get sorted out in the legislature and court system, and will adapt procedures and update policy as necessary as the situation evolves in Columbus.”

There are more than 100 open positions with the city. Click here to see all the available jobs and apply.