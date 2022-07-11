CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – There is good news for fans of the craft store, Hobby Lobby.

The company has opened another Northeast Ohio location. This one can be found in Canton where the former Burlington was located on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons.

The store marks the company’s 40th location in Ohio and joins more than 900 other locations across the country.

The latest store is 55,000 square feet and opened its doors on Friday, July 8.

Hobby Lobby, which has made headlines for its politics through the years, started in Oklahoma in 1970.

Like all of its other stores, the new location is going to be open every day but Sunday.