Now hiring: Cleveland Metroparks looking to fill 1,000 seasonal jobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks is hiring for the 2021 spring and summer season.

Cleveland Metroparks is looking to fill 1000 seasonable positions.

There are opportunities in dining, retail, the zoo, golf courses, and marinas.

Positions are for ages 16 and up.

Many positions offer a 40-hour work week.

Cleveland Metroparks annual job fair will be held at Stillwater Place in Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland) on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The job fair will offer potential applicants a way to connect with hiring managers and learn more about open opportunities.

Face coverings are required.

You’ll also need to pre-register here.

You can also apply online now.