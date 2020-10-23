Now and then: See how Geauga Lake site has changed over the years in new drone video

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — DRONE OHIO took an aerial tour over Geauga Lake this week and the video is sure to tug on the heartstrings of those who used to go there as kids.

The footage shows acres and acres of trees with a maze of pathways and giant slabs of concrete, which were left behind after all of the rides and rollercoasters were removed.

Courtesy of DRONE OHIO

The former amusement park has sat vacant for years and is now finally getting a makeover. Developers are planning to build houses and town homes. There’s also talk of adding office and retail space.

Street names will include “Dipper Way” and “Carousel Court,” which are a nod to Geauga Lake. Pulte Homes said back in August that homes will be available for sale starting in early 2021.

