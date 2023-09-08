(WJW) – Friday features a mostly cloudy sky with the chance of a few small and short-lived showers (mainly the first half of the day.)

Noticeably cooler with temperatures between 73-75° degrees.

Our Friday night high school football games will feel more like football weather.

Most fields will not experience showers, however, there is a chance at Brown’s Stadium on Sunday.

A weak system to the south will produce a few showers late Saturday/early Sunday across parts of the area. Minimal coverage.

Hurricane Lee is strengthening in the Atlantic. We will be watching the movement over the next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.