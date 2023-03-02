*New Day Cleveland: Studio Bakery

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Free cake? Count us in! Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away 111 miniature bundt cakes in celebration of Oreo’s 111th birthday!

Oreo Cookies & Cream “Bundtlets” will be handed out on March 6 at 1:11 p.m. at all of the Cleveland-area Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries.

The new Oreo Cookies & Cream bundt cake flavor is available through March 26 while supplies last.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

